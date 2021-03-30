Official Start of the Easter Operation in Vallarta

With the official start of the "Holy Week and Easter 2021 operation," carried out by the three government authorities and headed by the interim mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, and his counterpart of Bahia de Banderas, Jose Isabel Aguirre, this metropolitan area is ready to receive the tourists that will be arriving to the region during this holiday period, as well as the families that live here, so they can enjoy a few days of calm and tranquility knowing that local officials are working hard for their safety and security.

Quintero Alvarado indicated that the beginning of this operation symbolizes a special day for Puerto Vallarta, because after a little more than a year since the beginning of the preventive actions against Covid-19, today it shows that a staggered and responsible economic reactivation is possible, without leaving health care aside at any moment. "In this Easter Week operation we were able to see great challenges such as guaranteeing the safety of the citizens of both municipalities, and of the visitors who have chosen our region for vacations, and also promoting the compliance of the prevention protocols so that we do not go backwards in what we have advanced, and above all to take care of health and life." He explained that in Puerto Vallarta an operation has been designed that will cover important aspects such as the reinforcement of vigilance in shopping malls, banks, ATM’s, and the tourist zone, without neglecting the subdivisions and neighborhoods of the city.

The presence of lifeguards and tourist police will also be reinforced in the beach area and operations will be carried out by the traffic sector and Civil Protection and Firefighters. An emergency operations center will be set up 24 hours a day, where government authorities and private initiative will be coordinating actions. "We are going to work together to make our visitors feel at home, to have fun with the tranquility that very few tourist regions in Mexico can offer, and we must take advantage of this as a distinctive and attractive element." He asked citizens and tourists "to have confidence in our security forces. There are hundreds of women and men working for you. It is a team that will take care of you permanently," recognizing the great work that, in accordance with the law and with respect for human rights, will be carried out during this period by the different municipal, state, and federal corporations so that this region continues to be distinguished for its security.