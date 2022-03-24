Opening Of The Four Seasons Tamarindo Hotel In April



The Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico, will make its inauguration in April of this year, located in a protected nature reserve along the Pacific Ocean in the state of Jalisco, between the towns of La Manzanilla and Barra de Navidad, according to an advertisement on the www.fourseasons.com website. The region, known as Costalegre, is famous for its private beaches, landscape and topography, and is located 40 kilometers from Manzanillo's international airport. The 157-room, 63-suite resort and private residence will be part of the El Tamarindo development, a 1,200-hectare master plan comprising multiple private beaches and coves. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico will Wii four restaurants, including an oceanfront bar and restaurant; a beach bar and grill; and the golf club restaurant. The property will also feature three swimming pools, one of which is adults-only; a full-service spa along with a fitness center; young adult center and lounge; water sports center; tennis courts; and 4,000 square feet of meeting space. Golfers will enjoy the 18-hole golf course, designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and David Fleming. PROMOTION AND ADVERTISING The hotel will join a growing collection of Four Seasons properties in Mexico, including Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Four Seasons Mexico City and Four Seasons Resort & Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas.



A fifth Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas on the Costa del Sol could also open later this year. The advertising states: Escape to Tamarindo and enjoy a secluded nature reserve on the pristine Mexican coast, where the emerald jungle meets the Pacific Ocean. With our unique location on a private peninsula, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is an invitation to get away from the world and revel in this unspoiled region of Mexico, far from - yet close to - everything. Because of its particular topography and the wildlife that inhabits it, the area is a guarded treasure. And we are the natural refuge for those seeking a connection with Mexico, its biodiversity and its culture. The best of Mexico is yet to be discovered. Walk through the reserve with our team of researchers and resident biologists. Discover the seasonal rainforest of this destination, where there are more animal tracks than human footprints. Learn about the outstanding work of biologists in Tamarindo, such as camera trapping native birds and animals. Your tour will end at one of Tamarindo's many secret lookout points to marvel at the breathtaking views, while enjoying an authentic Mexican breakfast.