Organization in Vallarta Defends the Right to Life

We are in defense of life, from birth to natural death, in favor of the life of the mother, as well as of the baby, who is inside her womb, but it is a separate life, because from the moment the baby is gestated in the woman it begins to form its own DNA, it is a separate life, separated from the mother, the only thing that unites them are the cells and the umbilical cord", stated Gabriela Sánchez de Villa, who is part of the organization "A favor de la mujer y de la vida" (In favor of women and life). In turn, Ana María Morales pointed out that "we are in favor of life, because life represents the right that every human being has". And she added: "We are human beings thanks to our parents, who respected our right to live. The life we have is a human right, we are not talking about Christian rights, but about human rights, moral rights to life and its development. The law tries to impose on people a thought that not all of us share". She said that "with prayer we intend to save the woman who feels cornered because she has a problem without a solution, we want to pray for her and support her".

ACTIONS FOR LIFE

Last Wednesday a conference was held in which representatives of the organization met at the Canto del Sol hotel to give the details of the actions they will be carrying out in favor of women and life. They informed that there are 100 abortion centers that exist in Mexico, unfortunately, and that they also operate as a business, where they use pills to induce abortion. It was reported that these centers promote abortion with pills, doing business at the same time, in conjunction with the pharmaceutical companies in charge of performing abortions, who represent a great business in this area. This was reported by Lourdes Varela, coordinator of Latin American Affairs of the organization 40 days for life in Mexico. "Only God and the Virgin Mary can change a culture of death for a culture of life, which is what they are trying to impose on us with this abortion law; that is why we approach God so that He can intervene on our behalf".

THE RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD IS DAMAGED

Vallarta Today asked Father Rigoberto Robles if the person who performs an abortion is not only damaged physically and socially, but also his relationship with God. The priest, who was invited to attend the conference, answered: "The relationship with God is automatically lost, the person who performs it is automatically excommunicated; apart from the physical part, the moral and psychological part will also be damaged, everything is destroyed". And he added: "Besides, the bishop is the only one who has the possibility to forgive that sin and there is a door so that the person could rebuild his life, if he is really repentant, and the psychological, moral and spiritual part would have to be rebuilt as well, otherwise he would have to look for help with appropriate people, who could help the case". He said that "psychologists or perhaps a psychiatrist, clinically she would have to be attended to, to restore herself completely. Abortion leaves a series of after-effects, because there is nothing safe, so there is no such thing as safe abortion".

PREGNANCIES HAVE INCREASED

For her part, Lourdes Varela commented that giving condoms to teenagers and young people only increased pregnancies among young people, since it is giving them the freedom to have sex. Father Esteban Salazar opined that it is the gravity of sin, abortion kills a person, it is an aggravated homicide to a defenseless person, it is not the body of the person it is another body, it is another person totally different. "Safe abortion does not exist, it is not in the hands of the doctor as it is not also not in an appendix is not safe. The legalization of abortion is to open the door to the beginning of committing homicide." "Abortion does not bring tranquility or peace, it does not come to solve the problems with the family, or because the boyfriend left her, they will never have that peace because their conscience will always carry the death of their child", Father Esteban Salazar pointed out.