Puerto Vallarta And Guadalajara Receive Awards At The Tianguis Turistico

Jalisco was recognized with international tourism EVM Awards granted by PriceTravel Holding for the best marketing campaign for Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta in the categories of "Beach Destination" and "City Destination". Likewise, with the Travvy Awards, granted by TravelPulse in the United States, for the port of Puerto Vallarta, which won 3 gold awards for Best Tourism Office in Mexico, Best Culinary Destination in Mexico and Best Honeymoon Destination in Mexico, and a silver award for Best Destination in Mexico. Within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico Mérida 2021, representatives of both awards presented the recognitions for Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta to the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, and representatives of both destinations. "We are in the city of Merida at the National Tourism Tianguis and we have come to receive the award that has been granted to Guadalajara as a tourist destination of excellence, a city destination that makes us very proud, which is the product of the work of many years," said the governor. AWARDS The first recognition was for the best marketing campaign for a beach destination, Puerto Vallarta, and a city destination, for Guadalajara, and for the growth in sales.

"Receiving this recognition with great pride to Puerto Vallarta as a beach destination and to Guadalajara as a city destination, with great pride for the work done by the businessmen, in the tourism offices, in the planning to make of these places spaces of excellence in the tourist activity". It is important to mention that PriceTravel Holding is one of the most important tourism groups in Latin America, where it distributes, markets, designs and executes high-impact, tailor-made advertising campaigns focused on creating commercial synergies. OSCAR TOURISM AWARD The second award, known as the Oscars of the tourism industry, went to Puerto Vallarta, after voting by the most renowned travel agents of the United States. This award is organized by the TravelPulse media in the United States. The awards ceremony took place at the Jalisco Pavilion, with the participation of the General Strategic Coordinator for Growth and Economic Development of the Government of the State of Jalisco, Xavier Orendain de Obeso, as well as the Secretary of Tourism, Claudia Vanessa Pérez Lamas.