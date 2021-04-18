Puerto Vallarta Hosts the Jalisco Industrial Convention

The Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco (CCIJ) will hold its VI Industrial Convention in Puerto Vallarta from May 28th to 30th, due to its renowned hospitality and for guaranteeing a safe and Covid-19 free environment. This was announced by its coordinator, Ruben Masayi González Uyeda, during the virtual press conference held this Thursday morning with the support of the tourism authorities of the state government. The industrial leader highlighted in the presentation of the event, that the sixth convention in Vallarta will be held in a Covid-19 free environment, thanks to the participation of the Jalisco company PMI, which before, during, and after the event, will carry out screening tests to guarantee full security to all attendees and participants, as well as to the staff and personnel of the Grand Fiesta Americana Hotel, venue of the convention in its 2021 edition.

The convention of industrialists in Jalisco is a consolidated event as a point of reference in the western part of the country, generating a real meeting space, among various business leaders, opinion leaders, state and federal authorities in order to discuss issues of interest to the industrial sector.

The interim director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Trust, Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, highlighted the importance of the commitment of Jalisco companies to join in the economic reactivation of this port; "It will be an honor to have the presence of the participants in the sixth Convention of industrialists in this beautiful destination, where attendees will enjoy keynote lectures achieving in this intense and productive meeting a space ideal for Network, the generation of ideas, sharing knowledge, culture and entertainment." With "A Social Business Look" as a slogan, the participants will seek to generate an agenda of activities that will strengthen the economic reactivation, the union of the business sector, and the growth and innovation and development in the companies of the state of Jalisco. The meeting will be attended by guests such as the Vice President of Huawei Enterprise in Latin America, Tony Sze, the Secretary of Education Juan Carlos Flores Miramontes, and the Undersecretary of Industry, Commerce and Competitiveness, Hector Guerrero Herrera, among other speakers who will address issues of business trends, education and politics.

Thursday’s conference was attended by the General Director of Promotion of the Ministry of Tourism of Jalisco, Rocio Lancaster Jalisco, the scientific director of the PMI laboratory, Gustavo Bustillo, and the president of the Events Commission of the Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco, Antonio Lancaster Jones, who are already working in coordination to ensure the success of this important congress.