Puerto Vallarta Will Not Have Pilgrimages



A week away from the beginning of the period in which the Guadalupe festivities are traditionally held, which a year ago did not take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Puerto Vallarta, for the second consecutive year the pilgrimages and patron saint festivities during the month of December are still cancelled. During his visit to Puerto Vallarta, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, informed that the measure has already been ratified to the municipal president, Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez.

This was done with the intention of not allowing the realization of patron saint festivities or pilgrimages, as well as massive events such as dances that cause crowds. In addition, any massive events that may be held must comply with the provisions of the decree in force. There, it is specified that patron saint festivities and pilgrimages are still cancelled, in addition to massive events that will only be allowed in spaces that guarantee the control of the compliance of preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

A pilgrimage or pilgrimage is a journey to a sanctuary or sacred place with important religious connotations. It is also a journey made by a believer (or group of believers) to a place of devotion or a place considered sacred according to one's religion.

Puerto Vallarta is a city where there are many catholic people, who venerate the Virgin of Guadalupe, their patron saint, so every year at this time, people from different ecclesiastical communities congregate, who make a pilgrimage from her sanctuary to thank God and the Virgin for the blessings received during the year, so they do it walking to the Guadalupe Parish in the center of Puerto Vallarta,