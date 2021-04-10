PV Among the Top Municipalities that Generate Tourism Revenue

Consistently promoted by the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Trust,

Puerto Vallarta continues to be part of a select list as one of the municipalities in Mexico that produce the greatest wealth from tourism. In spite of the effects left by the pandemic throughout the country, tourist activity is rebounding and it is expected that in this first semester the bases for an accelerated recovery in the summer and particularly in the winter will continue to be laid, with a high season in full swing. The list released by the Federal Ministry of Tourism indicates the destinations that, according to the methodology of Mexico's Tourism Regionalization Model, generate the most resources from the arrival of domestic and foreign visitors.

The list is the result of a statistical processing of the so-called Economic Census, that is to say, the Tourism Satellite Account, among other measuring instruments of the organizations Iegi, Coneval, Sedatu, Conapo and Pnud. Puerto Vallarta, ranked fifth on the list, stands out for leading the recovery of the country's tourist destinations, according to indications such as the increase in the number of flights, hotel occupancy, the reopening of tourist services, and the consolidation of segments such as family and leisure, and above all the implementation of biosecurity measures that generate confidence in travelers. With more than 200 hotel establishments of all categories, more than 22,000 hotel rooms, an abundance of gastronomic variety, and more than a hundred tourist activities to be carried out outdoors, Puerto Vallarta leads in the attraction of visitors in the Mexican Pacific.