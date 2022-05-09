Raicilla Festival In Puerto Vallarta



This coming weekend Puerto Vallarta will host the 5th edition of Damajuana, Raicilla Festival, from Friday May 13th to Sunday May 15th, an event where the different flavors of raicilla, a distillate handcrafted in the region of the southern coast of Jalisco, can be tasted.



A group of outstanding producers of this beverage will attend this event, showing the best of the production for people to taste it, they will touch on pairing topics, and the best ways to drink, and mix drinks or flavors, as well as enjoy the region's own brandy, which is called to be one of the most popular in Jalisco and the west of the country.



It should be noted that tequila and mezcal will always have their place of honor, but in the panorama of distillates "from the agave, the raicilla may well be placed as one of the favorites, as it is also used as an aperitif for dishes and seafood.



In the opinion of some mixologists, it can be mixed with many flavors of this region, so there is much to explore and advance in terms of cocktails, since it is also a distillate widely accepted by foreigners.

Raicilla is a drink that has not yet become as popular as tequila or mezcal, but it has a great acceptance especially by foreign tourists.

It should be noted that there are two types of Raicilla that have distinctly different flavors due to the geographical region of origin and the agaves used for production.