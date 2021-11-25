Recognition For The Personnel Of The Eighth Naval Zone

Personnel from the Eighth Naval Zone received decorations for perseverance during the commemorative ceremony for the Mexican Navy Day, an event led by Vice Admiral C.G.D.E.M. José Manuel Pomares Contreras, commander of the Naval Zone, and the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, as well as the mayors of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, and Bahía de Banderas, Mirtha Villalvazo Amaya. Second Master Montserrat Méndez Molina recalled that on November 23, 1825 Mexico's Independence was consolidated at sea when, after lowering their flag, the Spaniards abandoned the fortress of San Juan de Ulúa, Veracruz, and once the Mexican forces took possession of it, the patriotic flag was hoisted accompanied by a salute of honor, thanks to the bravery of frigate captain Pedro Sainz de Baranda and his sailors. He emphasized that since 1991, every November 23, the naval personnel honors the memory of those who contributed to the surrender of the last Spanish redoubt and that the National Flag flies high, exalting the values that led to the victory.

PERSEVERANCE DECORATIONS Afterwards, perseverance awards were presented to more than 20 elements for having completed between 45 and 10 years of active service in the Mexican Navy, among them, Vice Admiral José Manuel Pomares Contreras himself, for 45 years in the ranks of this institution, who also read the message of the Secretary of the Navy, alluding to this date. For his part, Governor Enrique Alfaro emphasized that today there is a close relationship and work between the state and municipal governments and the Mexican Navy, all with a common goal. Also in the Presidium were retired Vice Admiral Jose Heriban Arreola Gomez, head of the Puerto Vallarta Captaincy; Rear Admiral Ricardo Zamora Leyva, Inspector of the Eighth Naval Zone; and Inspector General Ernesto Lopez Monterrosa, Jalisco 1 regional coordinator of the National Guard. After the ceremony, guests and sailors gathered for a toast in the event hall of the headquarters.