Redes Y Olas Is Born



The Redes y Olas Project was born in Sayulita with the idea of raising awareness of the plastic waste dumped in the sea and the serious damage this is causing to the world's seas. The Collective will move with three aspects or routes of work:

Clean up to mitigate. Prevent to avoid. Cure to protect natural life.



Redes y Olas seeks to connect local networks of fishermen, surfers and all those related to marine activity because they are the ones who can learn the most about the serious situation that the planet is experiencing and also help to inform people who visit these natural spaces such as other surfers, tourists and other visitors.



Redes y Olas will have its first event on April 22nd in Sayulita starting at 4 pm, with the company of nationally and internationally recognized surfers, first a big beach cleanup and then a talk to raise awareness about the issue.



The original idea came from Lucca Benedetti, a surfer, art director and a creative who works with different allies to develop an activism in favor of nature.



Lucca has discovered with sadness that there is no beach in the world that does not have plastic waste, even if it is minimal. That is why he has proposed, together with great allies, to reduce the use of plastic in daily life, as well as to clean and collect the plastic that is already in the environment.



One of the members of this collective is Antonio Guereña who, as President of the fishing industry and 14 cooperatives directed by him, assured that the fishing industry seeks to get involved in this problem that affects the entire planet and the best way to do it is by instructing as many fishermen as possible so that they themselves protect, clean and raise awareness among more people.



The Program consists specifically of 4 blocks of action:

Beach Cleanup (starting with Sayulita Beach). Training of surfers and fishermen with the idea that they will reproduce the message to tourists and all those involved in the environmental care issue. Community work (The task of cultural transformation is for the community, not only for those dedicated to maritime activities because the garbage of the communities is the one that reaches into the sea, so each year we will look for new communities to raise awareness). Programs of diffusion and training for teachers in the schools of the community.



It is hard work, effort and dedication, but it is worthwhile to develop it for the good of all of us who inhabit planet Earth. Above all, it will be difficult to change the culture of the communities because there will always be resistance, but really the humanist people of Mexico are always happy to learn how to take care of the sea and its inhabitants because the environmental risk is always latent, no less, today, there is no human being who does not consume even the smallest particles of plastic waste in food and water. The important thing is to start the journey of restructuring not only the beaches but also humanity.



All those who want to donate to this noble cause can do so through the WWF website.