Sea Snakes In Guayabitos Bite Tourists



Authorities remain in the area to prevent swimmers from entering the water and could be affected by what there are elements in all the beaches of Nayarit; the Municipal Unit of Civil Protection in Rincon de Guayabitos, municipality of Compostela, Nayarit, maintains the red and purple flags on the beaches of the tourist destination, due to the abundant presence of sea snakes for a few days.



The municipal agency is making an exhortation to swimmers, tourists and the population in general, to avoid going into the sea due to the presence of snakes, among which some of the moray eels have been observed.



The greatest abundance of snakes has been reported in the sea, very close to the shore of the beach, although there are other reptiles that have come out to the beach to frolic and sunbathe, both on the beaches of Rincon de Guayabitos and Los Ayala.



The red flag indicates that entering the sea represents a serious risk to the life or health of people due to unfavorable sea conditions, the presence of toxic animals or contamination.



The purple flag indicates that there is dangerous marine fauna, so people are prohibited from entering the sea for their own safety.

It is important to observe the color of the flag in order to understand the message that the authorities are sending through the flags placed on the beach and to respect them in order to avoid tragedies.