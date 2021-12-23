Seapal Recovers Greater Water Availability



In order to guarantee the continuity of service in the neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta, as well as for the tourist industry during this holiday season, the Puerto Vallarta Potable Water, Drainage and Sewerage System (SEAPAL), under the instructions of its general director Salvador Llamas Urbina, built a filtering gallery in the area of the Radial Well, thus recovering 52 liters per second for the benefit of neighborhoods and the tourist strip of the northern zone. The operating director of the agency, Rigoberto Velázquez Navarro, pointed out that this is an emergency work to improve the drop in water availability that occurred after Hurricane Nora modified the confluence of the Mascota and Ameca rivers. He specified that the water supply was increased to an average of 1,392 liters per second, which will also be of benefit in view of the increase in the number of visitors, improving pressure in the network that directly impacts the inhabitants of the upper part of El Pitillal and the Las Juntas delegation.

For his part, Eliseo Moreno Covarrubias, head of the Water Quality Department, explained that the work allows surface water to be extracted by taking advantage of the flow of the Mascota River, by means of a "filtering" pre-galley that was designed and built by personnel and technicians of the operating agency, with the advantage that it allows pre-treatment of the raw water before channeling it to the Radial Well.

He affirmed that this is a collection system parallel to the one traditionally used by this supply source through drains, which have been affected in their operation in recent years, mainly due to the movement of sand around them. It should be recalled that, on another work front, the construction of a channel and dam is being carried out to re-direct and retain the flow, so that these drains can filter more water to the well and increase the catchment. 5 urgent tasks, among others in the medium and long term, are a priority of attention for General Director Salvador Llamas Urbina, in order to reverse a problem inherited from the previous administration, with the commitment to improve the supply for Vallarta's families.

