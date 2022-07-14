Sister Cities In Vallarta



Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, municipal president of Puerto Vallarta, installed this Wednesday the Municipal Council of Sister Cities for the period 2021-2024.

This council is constituted as a consultative body of the administration headed by Professor Michel, whose main objectives are to advise and support the establishment of relations with sister cities of the municipality, promote and encourage functions that foster and increase goodwill relations with cities around the world.

This, framed in fraternity and human respect, as well as to contribute to the strengthening of relations between the authorities and social, public and private organizations of the sister cities with the municipality.

MEMBERS

The Council is presided by the Mayor and is also made up of the President of the Tourism and Economic Development Commission, Carla Verenice Esparza Quintero; the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen; the Presidents of the Puerto Vallarta-Highland Park, Illinois Committee, Paula Jimenez Izas; and of Puerto Vallarta-Santa Barbara, California, Irma Lorena Pérez Copado; the representative of the Puerto Vallarta-Calvillo Committee, Aguascalientes, José Antonio Rojas Ávila, and the president of the Puerto Vallarta-Tequisquiapan Committee, Querétaro, Ramón González Lomelí.

Once the installation of the Council was formalized, the proposal of the Sister Cities Committees was approved for Raul Coultas Gomez to serve as secretary of the organization, in accordance with the Regulations on the matter.

Puerto Vallarta has a great tradition of more than 40 years in the concept of Sister Cities, an international movement that was born to promote peace through mutual respect, understanding and cooperation from city to city, a concept in which destinations strengthen bonds of communication and friendship, relationships that have generated several very positive exchanges for our municipality.