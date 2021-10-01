Sport Classic PV Kicks Off

In this international meeting, great figures of world basketball participate, the appointment is this weekend, so yesterday was the inauguration of the games of the 31st edition of the International Sports Classics Puerto Vallarta. The place where the event will take place is the municipal auditorium of the sports unit "Agustin Flores Contreras" in this city. The director of the event, Canadian ex-basketball player Howard Kelsey will be in charge of the long awaited encounter and will be announcing the details of the new edition. This was informed to the media yesterday at a press conference held at the beach area of the Sheraton Hotel. In the presence of former basketball players of the Canadian national team, such as Levon Kendall and Ron Putsi, as well as representatives of the sponsoring companies. Howard thanked the hosts, Mr. Gemma and Mr. Alvaro Garciarce, as well as all the people who make it possible for this event to continue.

COMPETITION AND TEAMS Regarding the competition, the organizer indicated that 20 teams will participate, 12 of them in the free category, and eight in veterans, over 45 years of age. Two Vallarta teams will take part in the international competition in the free category, in addition to teams from the city of Guadalajara and Canadian teams. We will see in action teams such as "Los Fósiles", Canada One, MMC Vallarta, among others. Regarding admission to the municipal auditorium, Howard said that it will be free but limited to 100 fans, and that the teams' companions will be asked to leave the building once their participation is over.