Start Of The Operation In Vallarta



Military and civilian authorities of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, gave the starting signal for Operation Holy Week-Easter 2022 this Saturday, in an event held at the esplanade of the "Agustín Flores Contreras" sports unit.



Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez, highlighted that the security and rescue corporations of both municipalities have the important support of the military authorities, "the two municipalities have very strong ties and we must remember that during these dates thousands and thousands of people visit us and we must take good care of them and provide them with security".



The director of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta, Gerardo Alonzo Castillon Andrade, emphasized that the focus of this operation has as its main axis the planning and supervision of the religious and recreational activities that make up this holiday period, "maintaining as a priority the safety of the inhabitants and visitors to this tourist destination, and that it is a reflection of a city that not only impacts for its beauty, but also for its harmony, cleanliness and safety".



He added that the different municipal agencies have approximately one thousand elements of the different specialized areas, as well as patrols, motorcycles, boats, ATVs, ambulances, motor pumps, jet skis and trucks, together with a strategic plan that will allow a timely intervention in any situation that may arise, without disregarding the health protocols regarding the pandemic.



PRESENT

Also present were Vice Admiral José Nicolás Aguayo Ramírez, Commander of the Eighth Naval Zone; Brigadier General Vicente Pérez López, Commander of the 41st Military Zone; Mirtha Iliana Villalvazo Amaya, Mayor of Bahía de Banderas; María de Jesús López Delgado, President of the Municipal DIF; the Director of Seapal, Salvador Llamas Urbina, as well as officials from the National Guard, Civil Protection Jalisco, directors and councilors from both municipalities, among others