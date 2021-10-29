State and Federal Police Convoy Arrives for the Capture of Fugitive

This Friday increased the presence of Federal Police officers in Puerto Vallarta, who, supported by other police and security forces, set up operations and checkpoints in various parts of the city. They are looking for the alleged murderer of two members of the Federal Attorney General's Office (FGR), who shot at them last Wednesday and then fled the scene. The subject responds to the name of Jonathan Alexis "N", 29 years old, who was detained in the municipality of Tomatlán for the crime of illegal possession of a firearm and who during the arrest changed his name to Fernando so as not to be identified immediately. However, the alleged murderer managed to disarm an officer when he was being taken to the federal agency's facilities, located on Río Nilo street in the Mariano Otero neighborhood, next to the La Luz del Mundo church. After shooting at the two officers, the subject fled the place.

SEARCH CAUSES TRAFFIC CHAOS

Now, federal elements have intensified the search for the presumed murderer with checkpoints and inspections in different parts of the city, which has caused traffic chaos at times, especially at the entrances and exits of Puerto Vallarta. It was confirmed that personnel from the Criminal Investigation Agency of the FGR, in coordination with the Attorney General's Office of the state of Jalisco, have placed filters at all the exits and entrances to Puerto Vallarta. At the installations of the National Guard, formerly the Federal Highway Police, meters before the bridge over the Ameca River, there is a filter where the elements check every suspicious vehicle, which has caused slow traffic. The same is happening in Boca de Tomatlán and in the Las Palmas delegation and on the Ameca River bridge, where federal personnel are trying to prevent the escape of the alleged murderer, who was fully identified as Jonathan Alexis "N", who is reported to be a former police officer accused of kidnapping and homicide, as he was an agent of the Municipal Police of Manzanillo, Colima.

STATE MOTORIZED SUPPORT

On Thursday night it was reported the arrival of convoys of more than 50 motorized elements, including officers from the State Highway Patrol and the State Police. In addition, it was reported the arrival of armored vehicles of the State Police to provide support to the Attorney General's Office in the search being carried out throughout the city for the fugitive since last Wednesday afternoon