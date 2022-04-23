Storm Drains Rehabilitation Works Are Announced



The municipal government announced that it will resume the storm drain rehabilitation program once the vacation period is over, for which Mayor Luis Michel informs the population of the modifications that will be made to vehicular circulation starting next Monday, April 25. The Public Works Department informed that one of the points to be intervened is in the south-north side lanes with Dr. Mike Lemus Street, where the storm drain will be cleaned, the demolition and reconstruction of the grating frame and the placement of the new Irving type grating, of great resistance and quality. Both south-north lanes will be closed from the intersection with Fluvial Vallarta Avenue.



The other two points to be worked on will be on the north-south lanes of the road to Las Palmas, one almost on the corner with Federación Avenue (in front of AutoZone), and the other at number 370 of this road (in front of the Bimbo warehouse), where the same work will be done. In this case, these lanes will be closed from Federación Ave. to Gaviota St., so the alternative for those traveling from north to south will be to take Federación Ave., José Guadalupe Zumo Ave. and Gaviota St., until rejoining the road to Las Palmas. It is estimated that the work will be completed on Saturday, April 30.