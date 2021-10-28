Stranded Whale Reported in San Blas

Marine animals are the only ones that can be buried on the beach, or be taken to the sea, so Profepa authorities will carry out burial work, to honor the life of this marine species.

In response to a report received on the 911 emergency line, indicating the sighting of a stranded whale on the beach El Borrego, in the municipality of San Blas, lifeguards went to the site. With the use of a jet sky they entered the sea, verifying the presence of a whale in a state of decomposition, so they proceeded to take graphs with the measurements and location of the specimen, which were sent to the coordinating entity Profepa, who are the ones indicated to comply with the protocol of attention to mammals stranded on beaches. They indicated that in coordination with a private boat and a jet sky with two lifeguards from Citizen Protection and Firefighters, they will proceed to drag the mammal to the mainland of Del Rey beach, in San Blas, where Profepa authorities will go to the site to attest to the death and perform the corresponding burial work. Likewise, the area and the transfer will be monitored on land by elements of Citizen Protection and Firefighters of the state and the State Police, these actions are carried out in order to honor the marine life and rule out the spread of probable infections.