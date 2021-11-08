Students Return To Classes Next Week



The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, announced this Monday the 100% return to classes in basic education schools in the state starting next November 16. This, he said, in view of the downward trend in the number of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations reported in the municipalities of the entity. "The effectiveness of the measures implemented and the evolution of the sanitary emergency generate conditions today so that as of next Tuesday, November 16, basic education schools can simultaneously attend 100% of their enrollment daily from Monday to Friday during regular hours, in a face-to-face manner," said the governor. He informed that the staggered return of students to the classrooms did not cause an increase in the number of cases of the disease, he referred that last week there were 99 confirmed infections in children from 3 to 14 years old.

Exceptions In Schools The exception will be only those schools with groups of more than 40 students and whose spaces do not have adequate ventilation. These schools will continue to operate on a hybrid basis, with 50% of the enrollment per week. Currently, 1.5 million students have returned to the classroom and more than 13 thousand schools are already in operation.

Optional Educational Model The governor clarified that the optional model will remain in force and distance classes will be available for parents who decide not to send their children to school. In order to avoid contagions, it was also announced that the first two weeks of January, being the coldest and following the Christmas holiday period, classes will be held remotely. From January 3 to 14, 2022, the distance model will be applied again to resume face-to-face activities on January 17.

In Universities In higher education, there is also the possibility of returning to full attendance, according to the determination of each institution. The head of the state Executive Branch informed that he officially requested the federal government to apply a reinforcement to the teachers who received the CanSino vaccine.