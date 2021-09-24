Tequila; Smart Tourism Model



Tequila is a tourist destination with technology, innovation, sustainability, accessibility and governance. The first in the country to receive a well-deserved certification by the Sociedad Mercantil Estatal para la Gestión de la Innovacion y las Tecnologias Turisticas (SEGITTUR) of the Ministry of Tourism of Spain, as the first smart tourism destination (DTI) in Mexico and Latin America. This is now part of the Network of Intelligent Tourist Destinations (RED DTI), which includes 80 Spanish destinations.

DTI is understood as a tourist destination that is innovative, that consolidates itself as a state-of-the-art technological infrastructure, guarantees the sustainable development of the tourist territory, promotes accessibility for all, facilitates the interaction and integration of the visitor with the environment, and increases the quality of his experience in the destination, as well as improves the quality of life of the residents. Thanks to the DTI model where 80 percent of the actions are non-technological, and 20, are technological, it has been possible to intelligently manage the growth of Tequila, which from having 20 thousand inhabitants and 18 thousand tourists a year in 2013, went to 50 thousand residents and 500 thousand visitors in 2019. "With this certification from the Sectretaria de Turismo de España, Jalisco and Tequila are consolidated as cutting-edge destinations in smart tourism worldwide, which translates into benefits for the local population as well as for tourists, and in economic spillover." Informed the head of the Secturjal, German Ralis.