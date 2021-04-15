The Arrival Of English Tourism Is Expected At The International Airport of Puerto Vallarta

After the airline suspended its flights from England due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), the company TUI Airways (formerly known as Thompson Airways) could resume operations starting this month on its routes from London and Manchester to the International Airport of Puerto Vallarta. The flights from London and Manchester that have yielded such good results for Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit in the last seven years, would be operated by the airline on Wednesdays and Sundays, respectively, which would mark the reconnection of this western region of the country with Europe, and particularly with England.

It is worth mentioning that the United Kingdom is the third most important market for tourism to Mexico, only surpassed by the United States and Canada, markets that are also the most important suppliers of tourists to Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit. Outstanding Airline Tui Airways is the third largest airline based in the United Kingdom in terms of the number of passengers transported, as well as the largest charter airline in the world. However, GAP clarified that the resumption of flights from London and Manchester to Puerto Vallarta International Airport will depend, to a great extent, on the lifting of the coronavirus Pandemic blockades and the reopening of tourist destinations, which seems closer and closer with the prospect of the application of the vaccine against Covid-19.