The Mirador



Yes, Puerto Vallarta keeps growing and adding more attractions to visit. After a year and a half of construction time, the day finally arrived... and the wait was worth it. The new glass lookout has been inaugurated.

Jorullo Point lookout is the latest attraction in Puerto Vallarta. From there, you can admire the mountains, the Cuate River, and the sea. This beautiful spot is located within the ecotourism complex of Canopy El Jorullo and Ejido.

This new attraction features a 200-meter-long and 100-meter-high suspension bridge, designed for RZR vehicles and pedestrians. Undoubtedly, it offers a unique, thrilling experience at 420 meters above sea level.

Once visitors cross this bridge, they are welcomed by a seating area with a drinks bar, a panoramic swing, and a glass-floored lookout, providing incredible views of the Cuale mountain range, the Cuale River, and the sea.

Check the opening hours through local tour operators.

And I can already picture myself there!