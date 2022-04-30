The Norwegian Encore Arrives In Vallarta For The First Time.



Yesterday morning the cruise ship Norwegian Encore arrived at pier one of Puerto Vallarta's maritime terminal.



The ship has a length of 333 meters, coming from Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala, the ship arrived with a total of 2,570 passengers and 1,620 crew members on board.



Consignee Monica Flores was the one who received and welcomed the cruise ship visitors, who arrived for the first time in Puerto Vallarta.



During the ceremony she was accompanied by personnel from the Administration of the National Port System Puerto Vallarta, S.A. de C.V. (ASIPONA, PV), port authorities and members of the port community.



Together, they all performed the protocol event of exchange of plaque and reception of this colossus of the sea, giving a warm welcome to the captain of the ship, its crew and passengers.



LUXURY & COMFORT



Built in 2019, at the Meyer Werft shipyard and between (Germany),



Norwegian Encore is the latest addition to Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), being the seventeenth ship in its fleet, and the fourth in the Breakway Plus class, after Norwegian Joy , Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Escape.



On board this ship the atmosphere is relaxing, in line with the company's fame SA "freestyle" experience, with no schedules and no mandatory dress codes, no doubt total freedom.



On board the cruise, the shipping company has also thought about the children. For this reason it has fun and attractive activities on board.



The guppies nursery is reserved for the little ones, while a play center welcomes children and teenagers gather in their private club.



All of them will have a lot of fun in the water park, in the laser game and in the Lost City of Atlantis. As for the Galaxy Pavilion, it is perfect for those who love virtual games.



FIRST CLASS PORT SERVICES



It worth mentioning that Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is one of the main clients of the port, which is why the port administration is committed to quality and service provision.



ASIPONA PV has numerous national and international certifications, one of them being the ISO 14001:2015 certification in Environmental Management Systems.



Likewise, Norwegian Cruise Line has taken numerous measures to protect the environment. For example, each NCL ship has an officer on board who is responsible for environmental measures, has the mission to check and control compliance with environmental standards, "both on board and ashore".



Norwegian Cruise Line is also ISO 14001 certified.



For ASIPONA PV, as well as for the destination, the arrival of this cruise ship is very important for its passengers to be spokespersons of the tourist quality of Puerto Vallarta, besides generating a high economic benefit during their stay in the destination.



SANITARY SAFETY



As in every arrival, authorities such as International Health, Immigration, Customs and SENASICA were present, with whom the "free talk" was carried out verifying, among other things, the health of the people, issuing the corresponding certificates and authorizations to guarantee the safety of the cruise ship, the maritime-port community and the inhabitants.



On the other hand, the Puerto Vallarta City Hall, through the Transit Department, reinforced security in the crosswalk outside the maritime terminal so that visitors could walk safely towards the commercial area and downtown.



The cruise ship Norwegian Encore arrived at 5:30 a.m. and set sail at 3:00 p.m. this Friday bound for the port of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.