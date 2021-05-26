The SCT Will Grant the Command of the Ports to the Navy.

The Federal agency will formally hand over 14 Integral Port Administrations.

The Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) is preparing the formal handover of 14 Integral Port Administrations (API'S) and the Training and Education Trust for the National Merchant Marine personnel to the Ministry of the Navy, which will assume full responsibility as of June 15. As proposed by President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, with the change of authority in the federal ports, there will be greater control of the same in terms of security and will prevent, for example, the entry of drugs into the country through said route. By the middle of next month, the Navy will acquire the task of building, rebuilding and preserving the port works required by its new scope, as well as the maritime port and dagrado works required by the country, and authorize them when they exceed its technical and operational capabilities, in other functions.

Changes to Come

Among the changes, it was made clear that the human, financial and material resources of the SCT, with respect to the General Coordination of Ports and Merchant Marine, will be transferred to the Ministry of the Navy. In a decree of the SCT, ready to be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, it is detailed that the API's, are parastatal entities of the Federal Public Administration, which are currently coordinated and grouped to the communications and transportation sector. DISTRIBUTION OF THE API'S IN MEXICO The National Port System is made up of the following Federal Integral Port Administrations. Altamira, 2.- Coatzacoalcos, 3.-Dos bocas, 4.-Ensenada, 5.-Guaymas, 6.-Lazaro Cardenas, 7.- Manzanillo, 8.- Mazatlan, 9.-Progreso, 10.-Puerto Madero, 11,-Puerto Vallarta, 12.- Salina Cruz, 113.-Tampico, 14.-Topolobampo, 15.- Tuxpan, 16.-Veracruz. The State Integral Administrations are located in the following states of the country: Baja California Sur, 2.-Campeche, 3.- Quintana Roo, 4.-Tabasco, 5. The Integral Port Administrations operated by the Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo (FONATUR), are the following: Cabo San Lucas Huatulco Finally, among the Private Integral Port Administrations, there is only one: 1.- Acapulco