Log in
enes

Vallarta Hidden Gem: Terraza Las Arecas

Five Of My Favorite Vallarta Restaurants

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, Vallartas Only Oral And Maxilofacial Surgeon

Exchange Rates And Puerto Vallarta Real Estate

"Game Fishing (2)" by Drumsara is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

07
Fri, Jan
64 New Articles

Thousands Of Users Are Left Without Internet

Around The Bay
Tools
Typography
  • Smaller Small Medium Big Bigger
  • Default Helvetica Segoe Georgia Times
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The failure was due to a problem with the optical fiber

Users of social networks reported failures in the internet service of Telmex in several states of the country, such as Puebla, Querétaro and Mexico City. On Twitter, users asked the telephone company to resume service as soon as possible, since many are still in the home office and the failures affect their jobs. Five days into 2022, Telmex is already down for the first time this year, leaving Infinitum users without internet in Mexico, according to multiple reports from users on social networks.

The first reports began to appear around midday central Mexico time, and quickly the hashtag #Telmex became a trend on Twitter, as a result of the avalanche of complaints from affected users. According to a report from the app Fing, the Telmex service outage this Wednesday, January 5, 2022 is major, and mainly affected central Mexico. On the other hand, DownDetector showed, in addition to Telmex and Infinitum internet, the fall of other services such as WhatsApp and Facebook. However, it is likely to be a confusion between failures with the provider and the platforms. So far there is no official statement from Telmex for the situation, so it only remains to hope that the Infinitum internet service is restored as soon as possible. It is worth mentioning that the last time a similar situation occurred was in May 2021, when in addition to Telmex's internet service, several Google services also presented intermittencies

Sign up via our free email subscription service to receive notifications when new information is available.