Tourism Exceeds Expectations In The Tourism Industry



The arrival of national and foreign tourism has begun to exceed the expectations of the regional tourism industry, confirming the recovery of the sector throughout this year 2022.



Both in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit the hotel sector reports an average occupancy rate of 70 percent with encouraging forecasts of reaching 95 percent by the end of this year.



The Ministries of Tourism of the states of Jalisco and Nayarit have confirmed that tourism arrivals are exceeding forecasts, as the region of reservations continues to rise in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit.



During a recent visit, the Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, Claudia Vanessa Perez Lamas, affirmed that the expectations for Puerto Vallarta have been surpassed this year, as the tourist destination registered an average occupancy rate of 71 percent, with the forecast of reaching 95 percent this December and 100 percent during the strongest days of Christmas and New Year's Eve.



He said that since last March Puerto Vallarta began to take off from the numbers of 2019, which is considered the best year for the tourism industry in this region of the western part of the country.



He specified that the same is going to happen this December season, where it is expected to close at least at 90 percent average hotel occupancy.



"We know that we have been between 85 and 95 percent occupancy, those are the figures we believe we will be closing in December".



OCCUPANCY, ON THE RISE



In turn, the Secretary of Tourism of the state of Nayarit, Juan Enrique Suarez, recently confirmed that the Riviera Nayarit will register one of the best winter seasons.

This is due to the fact that the different tourist destinations that make up the brand have registered an excellent year of economic and tourist recovery, after which the expectations for the end of the year are unbeatable.



As is the case with the hotel sector in Jalisco, the industry in the state of Nayarit expects to maintain the good results that already exceed the numbers obtained during 2019.