Tourist Lands on Power Lines



This Thursday afternoon, August 5th, a tourist who was enjoying the ocean views at the Holly beach was suddenly diverted by the strong winds that occurred today; At 3 o'clock in the afternoon, when the strong winds started in Puerto Vallarta and minutes before the storm swept away the parachute with the tourist on board, she was accidentally disconnected from the boat and lost control of the parachute and was left on the streets, following without any direction until she was left on the high tension cables, but fortunately they were insulated, which prevented her from being electrocuted. To the astonishment of tourists vacationing on the beaches of this tourist destination, who were stunned by what was happening, because definitely no one expected this tragic end, much less the tourist who was traveling in the parachute who was the first surprised, fortunately it was only an accident and is fine.

The tourist was already attended by the medical services, who took her to the Versalles clinic, where she is being evaluated. The strong wind that blew before the storm this Thursday afternoon caused a tourist who was enjoying a parachute ride to have an accident. The parachute came loose from the boat and the wind dragged it to Berlin Street, in Colonia Versalles, in Puerto Vallarta. The woman only had bruises and a nervous crisis, and is now being treated at the Versalles clinic for evaluation.