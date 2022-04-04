Tourist Wave Arrives In Vallarta



This Friday tourists started arriving from different parts of the Mexican Republic, as well as from abroad, so airport personnel worked until late at night, and some flights from Mexico City arrived late, so cab drivers worked until almost midnight to attend to the demand of tourists that landed this weekend in Puerto Vallarta.



Friday, Saturday and Sunday are the busiest days at Puerto Vallarta's international airport, Saturday being the day with the highest number of international flights.



Besides the period from April 10th to 17th, a large number of national tourists will be arriving, which includes Easter Week.



Hotel occupancy remains above 80 percent, which is estimated to be 100% on that date, according to hoteliers of this region. The arrival of more tourists is expected as Easter approaches.



It is evident the high number of foreign passengers constantly arriving at the Puerto Vallarta airport, some of them to escape the low temperatures as is the case of the Canadians. Another triggering factor has been the elimination of restrictions due to the pandemic and the accelerated vaccination campaign in Canada.



Canada is the country that has a high percentage of vaccination against covid-19, after a passenger commented to this media, that he had received his fourth vaccination before traveling to Mexico, which represents a great advance in the country of the maple leaf. Should be noted that Canada is the second largest market for this tourist destinatio