Tourists From The Bajio Visit This region

The air connectivity of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit is in good shape and with positive results for these destinations. In recent days the arrival of more tourists from the Bajio was notorious, with the operations of the flight of the Volaris airline from the Guanajuato International Airport being taken advantage of in two ways. The market in the Bajio area is one of the most important for this region, every year thousands of visitors arrive from the states of Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosi that are now directly connected to their favorite beaches with the flight from the Bajio airport, located in the municipality of Silao less than an hour from the main capitals of that area. The flight leaves at 7:28 in the morning from the Bajio airport and arrives at the local airport at 8:15 according to the announced itinerary. This route operates on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. The flight in the opposite direction from Puerto Vallarta to Bajio leaves at 9:30 and arrives at 10:15 on the same days.

FAVORITE BEACHES

Puerto Vallarta has become the favorite beach of the inhabitants of Guanajuato and the states of the Bajio, who arrive every year by road, but now they have the option of taking this one and a half hour flight to be here on the weekends and take advantage of the bridges as is the case. The station manager of Volaris, Julio Cesar Alvarado, informed that the flight is operated with an Airbus 320 aircraft with a capacity of 179 people. The flight is permanent and it is expected that the next holiday period will arrive in this city so that between the end of November and December more than 2500 tourists from the Bajio will be arriving at this Pacific beach. The airline decided that the period before winter was the time to operate new flights from destinations that are growing, from