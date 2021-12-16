Tribute To Aristóteles Sandoval

Just four days before the anniversary of the assassination of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristoteles Sandoval Diaz, on December 18, 2020, family and friends gathered to remember him and demand justice. Gathered at Plaza Guadalajara in downtown Guadalajara, friends, family and collaborators of the former governor remembered him with love and appreciation, especially his mother, who said a few words at the event. "Let us not forget his legacy. Let's continue working, from wherever we are, on the side of the people, with humility as he taught us. Another thing I would like to ask is that we continue to cry out for justice so that this crime does not go unpunished, and above all for divine justice, which no one escapes," said Mrs. Sagrario Diaz, mother of the former governor of Jalisco, Aristoteles Sandoval. It was a small but very moving tribute held in the afternoon four days after the anniversary of his assassination in a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta. Friends, relatives and collaborators of the former governor gathered to remember him as the hard-working, loving and cheerful person that, they assured, he was with all the people around him, besides highlighting the vision he had from a very young age to try to change the city and the state for the benefit of its inhabitants.

"This 2021," said his wife Lorena Arriaga, "was going to be a different year for Sandoval Díaz, as he was planning big changes in his life after many years that he brought with him the hustle and bustle of public service. She remembered him as a loving and attentive man with his family, committed and dedicated to his work, as well as persevering for having fought to achieve his goals, sticking to his ideals. "When I went to pick him up in Puerto Vallarta to bring him to Guadalajara for his funeral, I found something unexpected, an impeccable Jorge with a perfect beard and hair as usual, and with a big smile. I asked him to go in peace, that everything was fine here, but he was already in peace, that was what his face told me. I think that when he knew his last seconds he reacted and smiled. He wanted to continue making us happy, leaving us reassured that he did not suffer, and because he was satisfied with what he had experienced," he said.