Vallarta Advances with Firm Steps Toward Economic Recovery

Studies of tourism trends in the country revealed that before the winter season, the solid tourist growth that Puerto Vallarta has had is remarkable.

According to various studies of tourist dependence, PV leads the recovery of tourist destinations in Mexico at a national level, generating confidence among visitors and expectations of trips to be made during the next few weeks.

Data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico refer to the fact that Puerto Vallarta has received 289,100 national and international passengers by air from June to October, after the reopening of most of the activities offered to its visitors such as beaches, tourist tours, and the recognized natural attractions of mountains and sea. The same source reports that from June to October the number of national and international flights has not stopped growing, going from 322 in June to 1006 in October, and by November it is expected to close with 1,323 frequencies.

Meanwhile, hotel occupancy continues to grow. In September it was 30 percent and in October it was 40 percent, the expectation for November is to reach 45 percent monthly closure, given that the weekends of the month are already above 40 percent, particularly the last long weekend of the year. And a great Thanksgiving weekend is expected (November 26-29), in which thousands of Americans seek a warm refuge to celebrate.

The recovery is undoubtedly the result of the teamwork of state authorities and the tourism sector. The state government has implemented a thorough management of the pandemic, and therefore Jalisco is a leader in the economic reactivation of all sectors, including tourism. This beach destination continues to take firm steps towards its reactivation, with constant and punctual actions of promotion, publicity, marketing, public relations and digital strategy, with a clear vision of responsible recovery, following the guidelines setforth by the government of the state.