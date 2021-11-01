Vallarta Is Armored for New Year's Eve

With the arrival of the end of the year, the economic reactivation and the expectation of high tourist affluence in Puerto Vallarta, it was agreed to increase the security presence in the municipality, in order to "armor" it during the remaining weeks of this year 2021. Over the weekend, state, federal and municipal authorities held a meeting at the Eighth Naval Zone in which it was decided to strengthen the existing coordination between the different security agencies during the coming weeks. The general strategic coordinator of Security, Ricardo Sánchez Beruben, emphasized the importance of maintaining coordinated actions for the benefit of the inhabitants and tourists of this destination, at a time of great expectations of economic recovery. "We must face this new economic reopening, and facing it means working hand in hand with the municipality, state and federation to ensure that all tourists, as well as the people of Vallarta, can count on these security guarantees".

IMPROVING SECURITY On his part, the Secretary of Security, Juan Bosco Pacheco Medrano, confirmed that the State Police and the Highway Police have reinforced surveillance in Puerto Vallarta since last Friday. The action has the objective of improving security in this city and port for the benefit of the inhabitants, as well as for those who visit this destination for recreational, work or business purposes. "We have deployed personnel from the State and Highway Police in coordination with the aforementioned agencies; the objective is to protect the tranquility of the people of Vallarta, for which they will be making tours on bicycles, motorcycles, as well as four-wheeled vehicles, gaining perception with the citizens".

PREVENTIVE ACTIONS The police presence is carried out at strategic points located in the tourist and urban areas, actions focused on the inhibition of criminal behavior, prevention of accidents and situations that may endanger the integrity of the people. These actions are carried out in coordination with municipal authorities, such as the Puerto Vallarta Preventive Police Station, as well as with the National Guard, the Mexican Navy and the Ministry of National Defense, for which meetings have been held with representatives of each institution. The State Security Secretariat carries out constant actions to meet the demands of the citizens and generate safe environments that allow the integral development of the people