Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomic Announcement



This great gastronomic event will take place from October 12 to 18, at the Sheraton Bugambilias Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.



This event is already the 14th edition of Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomic, there will be star chefs from all over the world, guest states, guest countries, and a privileged list of chefs, mixologists, bartenders, sommeliers, professionals, lecturers and of course the exclusive events in the amazing scenery of Banderas Bay.



A week of activities that include live showcooking, premium tastings, gourmet workshops, and Expo Zone, where you can taste the gastronomy of the different states, prestigious brands, as well as leading experts in fishing, livestock, and deforestation.



This event has been held on several occasions, and with great success, has achieved much acceptance, as it is well known that the region has a wide variety of restaurants with haute cuisine, so prominent international chefs will come.



North American and Canadian tourists are very attracted to this type of gastronomic tastings, which offer from gourmet dishes to a wide variety of cheeses and fine wines, sophisticated cocktails, and a wide range of food prepared by internationally renowned chefs.



Gastronomic experiences are a fundamental part of Puerto Vallarta's and Banderas Bay's vacation offerings, which drive travel from Mexico and abroad.

This is the opinion of a group of outstanding chefs who will be participating in the next edition.

It will definitely be a meeting where different tastes and flavors from different gastronomic cultures can complement each other.