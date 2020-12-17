Vallarta Remains Stable in the Face of the Pandemic

At the end of the first fortnight of this month of December, the Jalisco Secretary of Health reported last night an accumulated 168 infections of coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta and 7 deaths, for an average of 11.2 positive cases daily in this city.

According to the state agency, the number of positive cases of the disease in Puerto Vallarta continues with a downward trend very similar to the one registered last November, when a total of 292 infections and nine deaths were reported for an average of 9.7 daily positive cases in this municipality.

Last night, the Jalisco Health Department reported seven new cases of coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta and zero deaths, while last Monday the state agency reported only three new positive cases of the disease and zero deaths.

This is a downward trend in the number of coronavirus infections in Puerto Vallarta, which has followed a downward line since last August, when 965 infections and 55 deaths were reported for an average of 31.1 cases per day. In September there were 693 infections and 48 deaths with an average of 23. 1 cases per day, in October there were 686 infections and 36 deaths with an average of 22.1 cases per day, in November there were 292 infections and nine deaths with an average of 9.7 cases per day, so far in December there have been 168 infections and seven deaths with an average of 11.2 cases per day.

RECOMMENDATIONS

It is precisely because of this drop in the number of coronavirus infections that Puerto Vallarta has maintained in recent months that the Jalisco Secretary of Health insists among businesses and the general population that they follow all the protocols and health security measures against covid-19.