

In a recent development, the renowned Vallarta Yacht Club (VYC) clubhouse in Nuevo Nayarit has been handed over to the State of Nayarit as part of the state's initiative to regain ownership of disputed properties. The state authorities have chosen not to extend the club's lease on the current property.

The property previously leased by VYC from the Paradise Village Group encompassed a comprehensive range of facilities, including a clubhouse, a patio area, a kitchen, a bar, showers on the lower level, a jacuzzi, and a pool. The premises also boasted a boat ramp and a parking lot. All of these assets will now be under the jurisdiction of the State of Nayarit. As a result, Vallarta Yacht Club will temporarily relocate until new permanent facilities can be secured.

Over the past 21 years, this site has served as the headquarters of Vallarta Yacht Club, gaining international recognition through prestigious events such as the 2007 J24 World Championships, the 2011 Pan American Games, the 2016 and 2022 Laser World Championships, four Optimist North American Championships, and numerous others.

It's important to note that VYC's Junior Sailing School will remain unaffected by this transition. Likewise, upcoming events including the Great Chili Cook-Off / Taste of Nuevo Vallarta (a charitable event), Regata de la Revolución, Vallarta Cup, the 31st Annual Banderas Bay Regatta, and the 18th Annual WesMex International Small Boat Regatta will proceed as planned. Notably, the J70 North American Championships scheduled for April-May 2024 in Banderas Bay, a first-time occurrence, will also remain unaffected.

Despite the change in location, the entirely volunteer-driven membership of Vallarta Yacht Club remains unwavering in their commitment to uphold our mission. This mission involves fostering aquatic activities in Banderas Bay, bringing top-tier sailing competitions to Mexico, and supporting the community through initiatives such as youth sailing programs and other events that contribute positively to the Banderas Bay community.

For more information about Vallarta Yacht Club and our mission of community support, please visit https://www.vallartayachtclub.org.