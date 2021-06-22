Vote for Riviera Nayarit in the Hemispheres 2021 Readers' Choice Awards!

Time to Vote for the Best! United Airlines' Hemispheres magazine has released the list of nominees for its annual awards to celebrate the love of travel, in which Riviera Nayarit is present in two important categories.

Riviera Nayarit is a finalist in the annual Hemispheres Readers' Choice Awards "Best of 2021" edition of United Airlines' in-flight magazine, in the Best Honeymoon Destination and Best International Beach Destination categories.

Click Here to Vote Now!

Mexico's Pacific Treasure competes with two legendary romance destinations, France and Italy, and the remarkable thing is that it does so representing Mexico. In addition, it shares the ranking with Bondi Beach, Australia and Bora Bora, French Polynesia as Best Beach Destination, with its world famous Playa del Amor (Hidden Beach).

"The Romance tourism segment is one of the most consolidated in our Destination, in addition to being one of those that leave a greater economic spillover due to the number of visitors it attracts. That is why we are pleased to receive this type of recognition. On the other hand, Playa del Amor is one of the most emblematic and extraordinary sites and I am very pleased that they recognize its value," commented Marc Murphy, general director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Love of travel

Celebrating the love of travel is the purpose of these awards created by Hemispheres, which in addition to its signature "Three Perfect Days" feature, offers a first-person portrait of a city or destination in itinerary style.

The voting period to select the finalists began on June 18 and will close on July 10. Final results will be announced in the September 2021 edition.