Winter Vacation Operation Begins



In order to guarantee the safety of visitors and residents during the winter vacation period in the Banderas Bay region, authorities from the three levels of government launched this Wednesday the 'Intermunicipal Winter 2021 Operation', with the participation of the Secretary of the Navy, the Port Captaincy, as well as Civil Protection and Firefighters of Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay. The declaration of the initial flag of this operation, which took place at the 8th Military Naval Zone, was made by the Director of Tourism and Economic Development of the Puerto Vallarta City Hall, Jose Ludvig Estrada Virgen, on behalf of Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez, in the presence of maritime, military and municipal authorities, and representatives of Civil Protection and Firefighters of both municipalities of Jalisco and Nayarit. The Intermunicipal Winter 2021 Operation will be carried out from next Saturday, December 18 to January 2, 2022, and its objective is to provide security and surveillance to protect the integrity of national and foreign vacationers who visit these tourist destinations during the winter vacation season. This operation will be carried out in the main beaches or those with the greatest tourist affluence in Puerto Vallarta and Banderas Bay, for which fixed rescue and aid stations will be installed with lifeguards, doctors and nurses, and mobile groups that will carry out land and sea tours for the safety of vacationers, as well as on highways and recreational areas, to provide aid if necessary.

The professionalism and experience of the participating agencies to develop the Tourism, Marine Plan, DN-III Plan, National Guard, Port Captaincy, Civil Protection and Public Safety Units, which will work in a coordinated manner to prevent and act in the event of any emergency, was highlighted. It was reported that there are immediate response boats to intervene when required, thereby endorsing the commitment to put the best effort to ensure the safety of visitors and residents, and successfully achieve a white balance and happy return of all tourists. Leading the start of this operation, also present were Vice Admiral C.G.D.D.E.M. José Nicolás Aguayo Ramírez, Commander of the 8th Naval Zone; Ernesto López Monterrosa, inspector general of the National Guard; Jorge Alberto García Orozco, director of Tourism of Bahía de Banderas, representing the municipal president Mirtha Ileana Villalvazo; authorities from the Port Captaincy of this and the neighboring municipality, as well as representatives from the Civil Protection and Fire Departments of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, and the state units, among other authorities.