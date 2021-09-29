Women and Life March Announced in Vallarta

Women and life organization announced a nationwide march, which will take place next Sunday in downtown Puerto Vallarta.

The invitation of this civil organization is to participate and demonstrate in favor of women and life, as well as to show their rejection to the practice of abortion. The appointment for the general public in Puerto Vallarta is at 10 o'clock in the morning next Sunday October 3rd at Hidalgo Park, from where they will walk along the Malecon promenade towards the Aquiles Serdan Auditorium, in the area of the arches. The organization of the march is asking that the participants in this walk attend dressed in a white shirt and a blue handkerchief, in addition to carrying blue and pink balloons.

The invitation asks to respect all the sanitary protocols against the coronavirus, which include masks, gel and healthy distance. They also ask those who join this march to wear a cap, hat or umbrella, preferably blue or white, as well as water and comfortable walking shoes. PROPOSAL According to Mujer y Vida, more than a thousand civil society organizations from all Mexican states will march peacefully on October 3 to propose a great national agreement that allows the protection of women and life from conception to death.

It should be noted that the announcement of this march comes less than 24 hours after feminist groups and civil organizations did the same to demand access to legal, safe and free abortion. This march took place on Tuesday, September 28th as part of the Global Day of Action for Access to Free, Safe and Legal Abortion.