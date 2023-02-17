Work on the Side of Medina Ascencio Avenue

SEAPAL Vallarta has reported that they have begun work on incorporating a sanitary drainage line in the lateral lanes on the west side of Francisco Medina Ascencio Avenue, between Pablo Picasso and Clemente Orozco. This work is being done as a preventive measure to avoid any health risks to the population, as well as to the environment and image of the tourist destination.

The need for this intervention was identified following an inspection carried out as a result of problems detected with the flow of wastewater. The works will be carried out this week, until further notice, and will cause the closure of vehicular circulation in both lateral lanes in the previously described section, tentatively until next Wednesday, February 22.

The population will be informed of any changes or necessary interventions for better functioning of the roadway, and SEAPAL Vallarta is working to conclude the work as soon as possible, due to the importance of this artery in the mobility of locals and tourists. The work program also includes coordination with the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Public Works (SIOP) of the Government of Jalisco, for the replacement of the road surface, to leave it with the same characteristics and quality as it was before the intervention.

SEAPAL Vallarta urges the public to be attentive to any indication that may arise and to take any necessary precautions during the closure of the lateral lanes. This work is an important step in maintaining the health and safety of the population and environment of Puerto Vallarta, and SEAPAL Vallarta is committed to completing the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.