1,532 Buyers From 42 Nations Of The World At Tianguis



The delegation of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust is developing a great deal of activity at the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021, aimed at reinforcing promotion, but above all the consolidation work with commercial partners. Luis Villaseñor, director of the Tourism Trust, said that in the extensive three-day agenda they have programmed more than 100 meetings with wholesale partners. There will also be meetings with airlines, incoming agents and specialized press covering 16 nations, including Mexico, to share the benefits of the destination and the progress of economic reactivation. He stressed that Jalisco has been a leader in the management of the pandemic and this is reflected in its recovery, as its hotel industry is operating at one hundred percent of its capacity. In this way "today we are all celebrating the fact of being able to get together and move forward as a sector. Puerto Vallarta is a destination recognized and awarded as the best as well as its promotion office", as was evidenced with the recent reception of different awards, Price Travel and Travvy Awards.

New Tourism Stage It should be noted that the 45th edition of the Tianguis Turístico 2001 in Mérida registered record numbers of buyers and business appointments, according to official figures, hours before the event began more than 1,500 buyers from 42 countries were registered, a figure 12% higher than that of the previous edition. The tourism sector in Mexico, one of the 10 most visited countries in the world, opened a new stage after the return of the Tianguis Turístico, the main event in the industry, which takes place in Mérida, Yucatán, in the southeast of the country. "It is the inauguration of a new stage in the public life of our country, to come out of the tunnel of darkness we were in due to the pandemic, a very difficult time, of much suffering," declared President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the inauguration. The Tianguis Turístico de Mérida is one of the most important events in the sector in Mexico and Latin America, with 1,539 buyers from 970 companies from 42 nations around the world, said Miguel Torruco Marqués, head of the Federal Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR)