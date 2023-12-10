10 Puerto Vallarta Restaurants Among The Best In Mexico According To Timeout And Opentable

Learn which 10 Puerto Vallarta restaurants made it on 2 major best restaurants lists this year!



When people visit Puerto Vallarta, they will find an array of activities to choose from. From beautiful beaches to jungle hikes to waterfalls, from resorts to hostels, from holistic retreats to all-night parties, and from relaxing vacations to adventurous ones, Puerto Vallarta has it all. While some might be pleasantly surprised to learn this, the city is quickly becoming a hub for other kinds of culinary experiences in addition to its popular street tacos.

According to Lola Mendez in TimeOut, “Mexico is home to some of the best cuisine in the world with an abundance of traditional dishes that hail from various states and pueblos. No two places prepare tacos the exact same way whether it be from a street stall to a high-end dining establishment. Eating in Mexico is a culinary adventure that will tantalize the taste buds.”

In a country known for exquisite cuisine, Puerto Vallarta is positioning itself at the top of multiple lists with must-try gastronomic delights. This list includes a mix of traditional Mexican cuisine, international options and even a wonderful 100% vegan restaurant.

Here are ten restaurants that have been recognized as some of the best in Mexico, listed in alphabetical order:

• 100% Vegan Taqueria (#16 on Timeout): https://www.facebook.com/TaqueriaVeganaPV

• Cafe des Artistes (OpenTable): https://cafedesartistes.com/welcome/

• La Cappella Italian Cuisine (OpenTable): https://www.bellviewhotelboutique.com/lacappella

• Hacienda San Angel Gourmet (OpenTable): https://haciendasanangel.com/dining/

• The Iguana Restaurant & Tequila Bar (OpenTable): https://casakimberly.com/the-iguana-restaurant-tequila-bar/

• Mezcal y Sal (#11 on Timeout): https://www.instagram.com/mezclaysal/

• Ocean Grill Vallarta (OpenTable): https://oceangrill.mx/

• La Tienda Grande (#3 on Timeout): https://www.facebook.com/LaTiendaGrandepv

• Tintoque (OpenTable): https://tintoque.com.mx/

• Vivero Wine Bar (#19 on Timeout): https://www.viverowinebar.com/

Please note that all the restaurants listed on the OpenTable list have profiles on the platform for reservations. Their list is not exhaustive and does not include other noteworthy restaurants that may not use OpenTable for reservations.

Enjoy exploring Puerto Vallarta's vibrant food scene and remember to tip the staff and musicians, as they rely on tips to support themselves.

Friendly tip as you navigate eating in Mexico: Lime is the secret ingredient widely used in Mexican cuisine, especially on meat, for both flavor and its bacteria-fighting properties. When in doubt, add lime!

