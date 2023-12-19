100% Occupancy Expected In Puerto Vallarta.



The holidays are beginning, and tourist occupancy rates are expected to rise in the coming weeks. The most significant dates of the year, such as Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and the Epiphany, are important worldwide, marking vacations, bonuses, and a strong desire to enjoy among tourists. Puerto Vallarta offers the best spaces for a spectacular vacation.

Hotels, shopping centers, water activities, mountain activities, river activities, town activities, and many artistic activities, as well as sports, spas, and meditation retreats, make Puerto Vallarta the preferred destination for tourists worldwide. Renting kayaks, motorcycles, cars, bicycles, vans, yachts, and jet skis are other trendy activities for those seeking action and freedom in Puerto Vallarta.

For these reasons and many more, including the exceptional specialized service offered by the people of Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta is expected to close the year with 100% occupancy, confirmed by the director of the Tourism Trust, Luis Villaseñor. This high occupancy has become customary during this time, reaffirming year after year that Puerto Vallarta is tourists' favorite destination.

In the coming days, we will see the beaches in the municipality gradually fill up with visitors enjoying the sun and the calm ocean waves. However, there will also be increased traffic, and department stores will be crowded with people as many will be purchasing traditional Christmas gifts and making usual holiday-related purchases.

The year-end forecast predicts significant economic activity that will benefit thousands of Vallarta families, already at a 70% income level. The American market will be significant, but there will also be a substantial presence of European and domestic tourists.