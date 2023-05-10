Canelo Fight Leaves Significant Revenues In Jalisco



Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's fight, an event of international stature, brought in more than 1.2 billion pesos (MDP) in economic revenue to the State, mainly to the Guadalajara metropolitan area, but its benefits also had a regional impact.

According to figures from the Office of Visitors and Conventions (Ofvc), during the past weekend, that is, from Friday to Sunday, hotel occupancy was 93% in the city's hotels.



"This event is definitely as big as the Pan American Games in general, but in particular, because of what it generates in just three days, it is much bigger. This kind of economic revenue is rarely seen. What was achieved was a milestone and a success," said Gustavo Staufert Buclon, Ofvc's General Director.



The boxing match, held on Saturday as part of Jalisco's 200th anniversary celebrations, drove an average rate of 2,812 pesos per room per night, which is 87% more than the rate recorded in March.



In terms of lodging alone, income was more than 240 MDP, while the amount spent on consumption reached 998 MDP, including spending on food and beverages, both inside and outside the stadium, ticket purchases, air, land and local transportation, and local purchases, among others.



According to the organizers, more than 60 thousand people attended the Canelo fight, of which 35 percent were foreign visitors, both national and international.



"This weekend Jalisco, like Canelo, won and demonstrated to the world the great things we can do and how prepared we are to continue receiving world-class events that generate great benefits and measurable economic impacts, that these events can be carried out with a white balance and in complete organization and cooperation among all the entities involved.



Particularly with El Canelo and with the public and private law enforcement agencies, we are very grateful and appreciative," said Xavier Orendáin De Obeso, Jalisco's General Strategic Coordinator for Growth and Economic Development.



Events of international scope, such as those held over the weekend, contribute not only to Jalisco being in the eyes of the world, but also to reaffirm the confidence that great events can be carried out in the state through coordination and teamwork between the government and the private sector.