Economic Activity Increases, Registering a 2.2% Increase.

Jalisco stands out at the national level with a rebound in its economy.


It was noted during the first quarter of the year, the quarterly indicator of the State Economic Activity, (ITAEE) presented an upward variation of 2.19% compared to the beginning of the previous year, in seasonally adjusted figures and increased 0.27% in original figures, compared to the same quarter of 2020. This increase in economic activity signifies positive progress in the post-pandemic economy, since as the economy recovers at the macroeconomic level, it facilitates the recovery of employment and the household economy. The growth of 2.19% places the entity in fourth position among the only eight entities in the country that had a rebound, these are: Chiapas with 2.9% , Baja California with 2.7%, Aguascalientes with 2.6%, Coahuila with 1.15%,Tabasco with 1.3%, Durango with 0.96% and Oaxaca with 0.90%.

HIGHER GROWTH Jalisco was the only state with similar economic weight that registered economic growth in annual terms. Nuevo Leon registered a contraction of -0.5%; State of Mexico -2.2%; Veracruz -6.1%; and Mexico City -6.9%. Regarding growth by type of activity with original figures in Jalisco, primary activities increased 1.09%, secondary activities grew 1.96%, while tertiary activities specifically decreased -0.57%. The sectors with the greatest increase in the entity are: the construction sector, which is part of the secondary activities, and presents an increase of 4.42%, with respect to the same quarter of 2020, with original figures, manufacturing industries, with an increase of 1.30% annually during the first quarter of 2021; and the commerce sector, which registered an increase of 3.42% annually.

