Entrepreneurs Seek New Opportunities In The Tourism Sector



The Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Preciado Cázares, welcomed the participants of the 6th Tourism Fam Trip among Business Chambers of the country, which took place in Puerto Vallarta from the 23rd to the 26th of this month.



The event was organized by the National Chamber of Small Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta and the Bay of Banderas region (CANACOPE) to promote the destination and individual businesses in the industry, both local and from municipalities in the region.



The opening ceremony took place last Thursday night in the central patio of the Municipal Palace, with the participation of municipal authorities and representatives of the local private initiative, who were joined by representatives of business chambers from different parts of the country.



GENERATING ALLIANCES



The president of CANACOPE, Lorena Beltrán Gómez, explained that the guests will learn about the different attractions of the destination and seek to generate alliances that will benefit all parties.



For this reason, travel agencies, restaurants, hotels, boats, thematic sites and tour companies of the destination were invited to be part of the program of activities.



The Director of Tourism, Christian Preciado, pointed out that for Puerto Vallarta the synergy that businessmen have achieved with the municipal government is very important, which has allowed the destination to reach a privileged position at a national level. For this reason this administration will continue to emphasize alliances with businessmen in the industry in order to strengthen promotion.



PRESENT



Afterwards, the invited businessmen had the opportunity to meet with the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez, sharing diverse topics of interest for Puerto Vallarta, its tourism and economic development.



Also present were the vice-president of CONCANACO, Héctor Bautista; councilwoman María Elena Curiel Preciado, the president of the Coordinating Council of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, Arnulfo Ortega Contreras; the president of COPARMEX, Juan Pablo Martínez Torres; the Municipal Comptroller, Héctor López, among others. As part of the program there was a presentation of the Xiutla Folkloric Ballet.