

Tourism businesses are the order of the day at GALA, Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit, the leading event in the travel and tourism industry of the Mexican Pacific. The 29th edition took place on Thursday and Friday, February 8th and 9th, 2024. By the end, it is expected that over 5000 business meetings will have taken place at the International Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, breaking last year's record twofold. Eighty-one wholesalers and representatives from 98 hotels in the region, as well as companies from various tourism sectors, participated.

The Secretary of Tourism and the Public Trust for the Promotion and Tourism Advertising of Puerto Vallarta showcased the tourist attractions available in Puerto Vallarta for different market segments during the 2024 edition of GALA.

The event was inaugurated by the Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, Tania Claudia Vanesa Pérez Lamas, and the Secretary of Tourism of Nayarit, Juan Enrique Suarez del Real.

Businesses focusing on romance, luxury hotels, sports tourism, and medical tourism were all present to set prices for the upcoming vacation season, benefiting the entire tourism industry of both Nuevo Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta. At this event, national and international wholesalers and operators met with hoteliers from both destinations for pre-arranged business meetings. State and municipal trusts acted as liaisons for facilitating these meetings.

It's an opportunity to tap into other market segments and attract more tourists from around the world. Offering an attractive package is essential to draw in a larger number of tourists. This conurbated destination is gearing up for sustainability between the two governments.

The attendance included 81 wholesalers, 8 national receptive operators, 15 partners from Central and South America of Volaris, 5 golf companies, 10 LGBTQ service businesses, 6 luxury tourism companies, 6 romance tourism businesses, 4 hospitals, 36 event organizers, 98 hoteliers from the region, and 20 local suppliers.

GALA plays a crucial role in coordinating national and international markets, bringing together major companies with significant suppliers, and defining new offers and demands for tourism businesses that attract essential economic benefits for the balance of our municipality and that of Bahía de Banderas.