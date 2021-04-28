Governments and Private Initiative Work Together to Defeat the Pandemic

The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico, Miguel Torruco Marqués, participated in the inauguration of the twentieth edition of the World Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), taking place in Cancun, where he sent a cordial greeting on behalf of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He invited the leaders of the private tourism sector to build international and regional alliances that allow joint efforts between governments, businessmen, academics, and all those who make up the tourism value chain. "Today I have the privilege of being in front of the captains who command world tourism, and I can assert that, with their talent, vision and experience, in coordination with the governments of the nations, we will defeat this pandemic," he said.

Speaking at this opening ceremony, the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) expressed to the participants that it is an honor that in the current period of reactivation and recovery of the tourism industry, after almost thirteen months of pandemic, this traditional event takes place in Mexico, where they are received with open arms and with the warmth that characterizes our people.

He highlighted that Mexico is on the threshold of understanding tourism in a different way, so it is time to make decisions and assume commitments and responsibilities to safeguard its future.

With the presence of Carlos Joaquín González, governor of Quintana Roo; Gloria Guevara, president and CEO of the WTTC; and Christopher Nassetta, President of the WTTC and CEO of Hilton, Secretary Torruco Marqués said that now more than ever we must focus on the recovery and regeneration of tourism heritage, with a focus on sustainability. "Let's build international and regional alliances that allow joint efforts between governments, businessmen, academics and all those who make up the tourism value chain," he said.

Before the world private tourism sector, he stressed that Mexico is a highly privileged country, with a millenary history, which is home to enigmatic cultures, rich in tradition and customs. A clear example is the Mayan culture, which encompasses various states in the southern region of the Mexican Republic, including Quintana Roo, the most visited entity in Latin America in terms of tourism."

He expressed his confidence that there will be a gradual rebound in the tourism sector, “because we have a privileged natural and cultural heritage; a solid tourist infrastructure; an internationally recognized quality of service; and, above all, entrepreneurs and investors willing to bet on Mexico, as they have done over the years. Our recognition and admiration to the private sector.”