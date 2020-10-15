Grupo Médico Joya Announces The Purchase Of The Hospitals In San Javier, Marina, and Nuevo Vallarta.

The president of the board, Dr. Armando Joya, mentioned that the acquisition of both acquired hospitals are market leaders in their respective regions and specialize in providing the highest quality medical services to local and foreign patients, in alliance with most national and international insurance companies. This acquisition represents a very important step for the Group's expansion plan, which aims at more openings in three different cities. This operation was possible thanks to the leadership and execution of SBD Corporación, a leading company in strategic business and investment management, the support of Capafin, a private financial consulting firm, and the advice of González Calvillo, a legal services firm in the Mexican market. Grupo Medico Joya was founded in 2000 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, by renowned surgeon Bariatra, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Armando Joya, with the purpose of providing the highest quality medical services to foreign and local patients in the main tourist destinations in Mexico. Headquartered in Puerto Vallarta, Grupo Médico Joya is now a corporation formed by first contact private clinics, second and third level private hospitals and diagnostic units, with state-of-the-art technology, thus becoming the main provider of medical services in Mexico, with presence in the tourist destinations of Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel , Playa del Carmen, Cancun, San Miguel Allende, Manzanillo and more to come.