Holy Week and Easter Leave an Economic Benefit of Almost 760 Million Pesos in Vallarta

The Holy Week and Easter Week season from March 27th to April 11th of this year was very favorable, exceeding the expectations of the tourism authorities of the state of Jalisco and of the businessmen and hoteliers of Puerto Vallarta. The Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco presented this Wednesday the results obtained during this vacation period, in Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the important tourist destinations such as Guadalajara and its Metropolitan Zone, Costa Alegre, Ribera de Chapala and San Juan de los Lagos. In the particular case of Puerto Vallarta, the Secretary of Tourism informed that during Holy Week alone the occupancy rate was 60 percent in this beach destination. Currently hotels are authorized to an occupancy limit of 66% between now and December 2021, as established by the Health Board of the Jalisco State Government.

During the two weeks of the holiday season, Puerto Vallarta obtained an estimated 759,732,588 pesos in hotel revenue, and an average hotel occupancy rate of 59.6% between both weeks, in addition to an estimated influx of 137,468 tourists, mainly nationals. It is worth mentioning that according to the Ministry of Tourism of Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta has a registry of 200 lodging establishments that operate a supply of 15,300 traditional hotel rooms. That is, lodging rooms that do not belong to the timeshare category, which in Puerto Vallarta totals around 10,700 units in this Mexican Pacific beach tourist destination.