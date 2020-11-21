How to Build Community Online and In Person





The advantage of Meetup is that it has an autoresponder built-in. Still, your number one task is to get people off those sites and onto your list. Then, you have full control. As been expressed many times before, don't build your house on leased land.

When you decide to build a group, you need to come up with a name, write a description of what the group is about, along the ground rules and use an image.



In my case, I named my group "The Victoria Spanish Group."



When I built my group on Meetup, I advertised each meeting on the site. I also made use of Used Victoria, Craigslist, and Kijiji. In four years, I never spent a penny on advertising.



The ads were text only and quite simple, like the one below:



Looking for Conversational Spanish?



Join a group of like-minded people who want to learn Spanish. We meet for 2 hours, every Tuesday night from 7-9 at Serious Coffee in Cook Street Village. Our ground rules are simple, conversation Spanish; no English except to ask questions. Want to know more? Write to me at xxx



My group grew from zero to hundreds of members within a few years and we outlasted every other Spanish group. When I stepped down, my co-organizer ran the group for three more years before he stepped down.



Reasons for Success



I cared about my members.

I was constantly greeting people as they arrived and I made sure they were comfortable.

I took care of all problems as they arose.

I held meetings every Tuesday, from 7-9 pm. I never changed the day and held meetings, even at Christmas time.



For a couple years, we were in several locations until I found a good spot. Once I did, we stayed there.



Benefits



Over the years, I wound up with some great relationships. It also gave me the opportunity to travel to new places. If you are on Meetup, you can leverage your membership to visit like-minded members in different cities. I did that when I was on the road and went to events in San Francisco and Pasadena. It was a lot of fun.



At one point, two of our members came from Mexico. They had come to Victoria to study English. At one store, they happened to meet one of my members, who told them about a meeting, which was happening that night. They showed up at my group, made fast friends with all of us and even wound up staying with one of my members who rented out rooms.



Before they left, they invited us to come and visit them. I took them up on the offer that fall.



The Importance of Community ESPECIALLY During the Pandemic



Community one of the most important aspects of our lives.



It is one of our greatest foundations and it's been ripped to shreds by this ongoing virus threat. The propaganda has caused massive suffering, tremendous division, and polarization.



